JoJo Siwa Slams Candace Cameron Bure for Comments on Same-Sex Marriage in Holiday Movies

JoJo Siwa is calling out Candace Cameron Bure after the Full House alum made controversial comments about keeping "traditional marriage at the core" of her work with Great American Media and the Great American Family network. Siwa, who previously called Bure the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met, didn't hold back amid the backlash against the A Christmas... Present star on Instagram Tuesday.

"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," Siwa wrote alongside a screenshot of an article about Bure's comments.

Bure was asked by the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday if she thought GAF would feature same-sex couples as leads in their holiday films. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," responded the former Hallmark Channel star, who signed a deal with GAF (previously GAC) in April.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress previously found herself in a feud with Siwa in July after the Dance Moms star identified her as the "rudest celebrity" she'd met during a TikTok. Bure quickly reached out to the YouTube star to clear the air, insisting that the two had cleared the air in her own subsequent social media video. "She said, 'You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,'" Bure revealed, explaining that she turned down Siwa's request for a photo at the event. "'I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy.'"

Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, hinted there was more to the story, however, calling Bure's account "not quite right." She continued, "At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo, it's about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It's super easy to quote a bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."