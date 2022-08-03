JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls out Candace Cameron Bure, Corrects Her Version of the Drama

JoJo Siwa's mom is entering the fray when it comes to the drama between her daughter and Candace Cameron Bure after the Dance Moms alum coined the Fuller House star the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met in a viral TikTok. After Cameron Bure took to Instagram with a lengthy video explaining to fans that she and JoJo had made up after she turned down the 19-year-old for a photo back when she was 11, Jessalynn Siwa took to her own page to call her out.

"I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn't quite right so here is the real version," Jessalynn captioned a clip from a previous episode of her Success With Jess podcast. "At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo it's about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."

In the video, Jessalynn recalled her daughter's encounter with the Hallmark Channel actress back on the Fuller House premiere red carpet. "First of all, I have been obsessed with her since the premiere episode of Full House. And second of all, JoJo was obsessed with her," she said. "So it's still cool, we still like her. It was just a bad moment."

"It was kind of crowded because it wasn't a huge theater where they had a lot of people," she continued. "Then JoJo ran into DJ and was like, 'Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?' And she was like, 'Not now. Maybe later.' Word for word – 'Not now, maybe later.'" Jessalynn recalled Cameron Bure "just couldn't be bothered," adding that while she didn't know if there were contributing factors to the actress' behavior, "it is funny when you don't know and somebody treats you like that."

"And it is hard to be a celebrity, I will give that to you. But that was so long ago – I can't even tell you – and I still remember it," she noted. Cameron Bure previously copped to feeling "crummy" about the way her response upset JoJo during her Instagram video, in which she said the drama was quashed. However, her 23-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, took to her Instagram Story amid the back and forth to call out JoJo. "Respectfully, someone saying 'no' to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,'" she wrote. "This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone."