JoJo Siwa Responds to Parent Who Says Their Kid Won't Watch Her Again After Coming Out

Jojo Siwa is taking things in stride after coming out. Although Siwa received an overwhelming amount of support from her fellow celebrities and fans after confirming she is part of the LGBTQ+ community, not everyone has reacted as positively, with the young entertainer having the perfect single-word response to one upset parent.

After Siwa, 17, shared a video to Instagram opening up about her decision to come out and stated that she is "really, really happy" since sharing the news, one person claimed they would no longer allow their child to watch the teen's videos. The commenter wrote, "my daughter will never watch you again." Siwa was quick to come to her own defense, and responded with the perfect reply: "Okay!" Her response drew plenty of praise, with Siwa doubling down by retweeting a fan who shared a screenshot of the interaction and called Siwa's response "iconic behavior."

icon behavior tbh pic.twitter.com/MLFsrZxbOe — casey ★ fame era thank u jojo🎅 (@wembleyswish) January 24, 2021

The 17-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star sparked speculation about her sexuality when she shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." In a video over the weekend, she confirmed she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community, though she said she was "not ready" to label her sexuality just yet. Responding to a fan asking "what label are you?" Siwa said, "I don't really know this answer… Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public."

Siwa's decision to come out was met with an outpouring of support from her fellow stars as well as fans. Broadway actor Todrick Hall wrote in a tweet, "I have never been more proud in my life! Happy for you and happy for how you're going to change the world. Children need to see this! Me = crying." Siwa also received support from her former dance instructor, Abby Lee Miller, who in an Instagram post said she "always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like" Siwa in it. She praised Siwa as "a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day."

Reacting to the love that has surrounded her since coming out, Siwa in her weekend video said she's received "the most endless amount of love and support." The teen added, "Now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy… Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome…I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"