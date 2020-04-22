JoJo Siwa, 'Dance Moms' Star, Ditches Signature Ponytail and Reveals Natural Hair in New TikTok Video

JoJo Siwa is ditching her signature look of an oversized bow and high ponytail. The Dance Moms alum, 16, took off her bow and let her natural hair shine in a recent TikTok video that took her fans on social media by storm. Shared with her followed on Monday, the video set to "Float on the Sound (Ey)" by Tiagz shows Siwa dancing in an array of brightly colored and energetic costumes before cutting to a more toned-down look of her in a t-shirt and wavy hair.

Jojo Siwa naturally having perfect Debbie Thornberry hair and doing that thing as a choice is sending me pic.twitter.com/Bqh2uQfh8q — Ian (@muddymudskipper) April 22, 2020

The seconds-long clip, which was shared with her 18 million TikTok followers, generated plenty of buzz. Used to seeing her with her hair pulled back into a sleek high ponytail, many were floored by Siwa's more natural appearance. On both TikTok and Twitter, where the clip was also shared, many commented with their reactions, applauding her decision to show off her natural hair.

One person wrote that "this is a whole other JoJo and i love it," while a second fan declared the split-second image of Siwa with her hair down a "historic moment." That sentiment was echoed by a third person, who jokingly asked "what chapter of the history books do y'all think this is gonna be in?"

not me falling in love with jojo siwa with her hair out and normal clothes — oopsies :o (@imabullyx) April 22, 2020

Siwa appeared on two seasons of Dance Moms before going on to star on Nickelodeon's Lip Sync Battle Shorties. She has also launched her first animated shorts series, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show, which has sold more than 60 million bows as of December of 2019. Popular for his singing chops as well, Siwa was slated to embark on her nationwide D.R.E.A.M. tour, though she announced in March that she was forced to cancel the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am seriously so heartbroken but I need to let you all know, that for the health and safety of everyone, were are postponing some of the upcoming dates on the Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour," she wrote in an Instagram post. "You all know that this tour means the world to me. I absolutely love going to every city and performing for all of you. I care about all my fans so much and keeping everyone safe is my top priority. I'll be back on tour soon!!"