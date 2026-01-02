JoJo Siwa Changes Her Name Ahead of New Year

New year, new JoJo! JoJo Siwa seems to be rolling out a rebrand for 2026, as the “Karma” singer, 22, made a major change in her TikTok bio that has fans talking.

The Dance Moms alum got her followers talking on New Year’s Eve as she swapped out her name on TikTok for her real full name, Joelle Siwa, while teasing her “plans for 2026” in a video.

“I’mma come back like a boomerang,” she lip-synched in a video set to her 2016 song “Boomerang.” The singer added in the caption, “What a year it is ahead”

The TikTok, when paired with the name change, had Siwa’s fans weighing in in the comments. “Her changing her name from jojo to Joelle has to be the biggest pull ever!!!” one person wrote. “2026 is gonna be crazy!!!” Another chimed in, “Joelle feels so authentic, wishing you every happiness in 2026.”

And while some people seemed confused at the new name, with one TikTok user writing, “ummm joelle siwa? i missed a few chapters,” and another asking, “WHO the hell is Joelle Siwa,” others pointed out that the name Joelle didn’t come out of nowhere.

“People dying over a new name, not realising it’s actually her name,” one longtime fan commented alongside laughing emojis. Another agreed, “…Her real name is Joelle, Jojo was just a nickname. Are y’all new here?”

Siwa made a lot of changes to her life in 2025, debuting her relationship with Love Island alum Chris Hughes, 33, after they met inside the Celebrity Big Brother UK house in April.

The couple has even been hinting at an upcoming engagement, with Siwa revealing on a September episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast that Hughes had shifted her perspective on love.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes attend Dancers Against Cancer’s 2025 Gala Of The Stars at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

“I’m happy. I’ve never wanted the future so bad. I’ve never, ever wanted the love that I have to just continue to grow,” the “Guilty Pleasure” singer said at the time, adding, “I’ve never craved a wedding. I’ve always wanted to just like go sign a piece of paper or go to Vegas ’cause I didn’t wanna have a wedding, but now I’m like, ‘No, I want a ring and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I want a first dance and I want butterflies.’”

In a Dec. 22 interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Hughes and Siwa discussed the possibility of getting engaged outright, with the British presenter saying he liked the idea of getting engaged at a time when it would be unexpected.

When Siwa tossed out the idea of proposing herself, Hughes admitted it would make him “really uncomfortable,” but the former Nickelodeon star assured, “Listen, I wouldn’t do it unless you waited like seven years. And then I’d be like, ‘Alright, my ass is getting down on the knee then.’ If you waited too long, I’d be like, ‘Okay.’”

“It shouldn’t take you seven years to work out if you want to marry someone,” Hughes responded. “So you can go off that and then that won’t ever happen.”

Siwa then joked, “Just so you know, on May 27th, 2032, I will be down on one knee. I will not wait one extra day!”