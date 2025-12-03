JoJo Siwa Says She’s ‘Not in the Clear’ Following Emergency Hospitalization

JoJo Siwa is “not in the clear” just yet after her health scare.

The Dance Moms alum, 22, shared an update on her health after being rushed to the hospital over the weekend with “excruciating pain” stemming from an ovarian cyst that had “burst” and was “bleeding into” her stomach.

“It’s been nothing short of an eventful weekend that’s for sure!” Siwa began her Tuesday Instagram update, thanking her followers and fans for their well-wishes and prayers.

“I’m happy to say I’m doing a bit better, I’m not in the clear yet, but feeling better and doing well!” she continued. “I had a bit of a scare with a fever the night after I went to the hospital, but slept and woke up fever free and have been since!”

Siwa is now “resting” when she can and “drinking lots and lots of electrolytes” while “keeping it pushing!”

“Thank you for checking in on me and sending messages,” the “Karma” singer went on. “it’s been a beautiful circle of love and support that has helped me heal!”

Siwa accompanied her update with photos of Friday’s performance at the Mall of America, which took place just hours after she was rushed to the hospital, as well as shots of her being loaded into an ambulance. Another photo showed Siwa giving the camera the thumbs up while in her hospital bed, while a different shot showed a thermometer reading 100 degrees.

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Siwa took to TikTok following her emergency hospitalization to share the details of her health scare, revealing that she had been dealing with stomach pain for days before she was scheduled to perform her new holiday single “Message to the World (Little Drummer Girl)” at the Mall of America.

Suddenly, the pain got “100 times worse,” and the singer felt like she was going to “black out” and “throw up,” prompting her mom to call 911. Doctors soon discovered that an ovarian cyst had “burst” and was “bleeding into” Siwa’s stomach.

“That’s what was causing the excruciating pain — anytime that the blood in your stomach moves, that’s the bleeding in the stomach,” the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum explained. “It’s brutal pain. Long story short, [the bleeding] should resolve itself. It should stop on its own.”