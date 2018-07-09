Johnny Depp Sued for Assault on Movie Set

Johnny Depp is being sued after he attacked a location manager on the set of his upcoming film City of Lies.

According to a lawsuit filed by Baker, Olson, LeCroy & Danielian and obtained by TMZ, Gregg “Rocky” Brooks is suing actor Johnny Depp for unspecified damages following a physical altercation on the set of a new film in April.

In the lawsuit, Brooks, who had been hired as a location manager for the film about a Los Angeles police officer, played by Depp, investigating the death of Biggie Smalls, claims that the incident occurred on April 13, 2017 after he informed producers they had one more shot to finish a scene. Depp reportedly wanted to keep filming, and while one producer, concerned with the actor’s volatility, went to get a police officer, an altercation broke out.

“He was 6 inches away, yelling, ‘Who are you? You have no right!’” a source told Page Six following the incident, adding that Brooks told Depp “‘I’m just doing my job.’”

Brooks then claims in the lawsuit that Depp punched him in the ribs and screamed “I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now.”

Depp, who Brooks claims smelled of alcohol, reportedly had to be dragged away by body guards, though the film’s director, Brad Furman, claimed that the incident was overblown.

“Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists. He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here,” Furman said in a statement following the incident.

Depp has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

This is just the latest lawsuit that the 55-year-old has faced. In May, it was reported that two of Depp’s former body guards had filed a lawsuit against the actor for unpaid wages and dangerous work conditions. They claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor used them as “de facto chauffeurs and nannies” and that they were “exposed to illegal substances” and “toxic” situations.

The law suits are just the latest in a string of financial and legal trouble for Depp, who had an “action for judicial foreclosure” filed against him by his former managers at The Management Group (TMG) in November 2017. The legal drama brought to light many of the actor’s spending habits, including that he was giving $3,000 every month for the past nine years to a neighbor due to a property dispute.