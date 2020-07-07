Johnny Depp Releases Photo of Severed Finger He Claims He Suffered After Amber Heard 'Threw a Vodka Bottle at Him'

Johnny Depp has released a photo of his finger, which he claims was severed when ex-wife Amber Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him, during the long-awaited libel trial against The Sun in London's High Court Tuesday. The actor, 57, is suing the publication for labelling him a "wife beater" in print, calling those accusations "sick and completely untrue."

As part of his defense, Depp's lawyers included a list of incidents in which the Rum Diaries actress allegedly attacked Depp, including a claim that she threw a vodka bottle at him, severing his finger, in Australia in 2015. His attorneys shared a photo of Depp on the hospital bed with an injured finger, as well as a gory photo of the finger itself. You can see the photo, which PopCulture warns is graphic, at the Daily Mail. Heard reportedly said the injury came about when Depp smashed a telephone into the wall.

Depp took the stand himself Tuesday to tell his side of the story, telling the court, "Amber claims this was on the second day of a 'three-day hostage situation.'" He continued that while Heard has accused him of subjecting her to "a variety of what sounds like torture and other abuse," the "sick claims are completely untrue."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor claimed that Heard was not injured at all that weekend, but he had sustained "grievous" injuries, including the severing of his finger and "a cigarette stubbed out on my cheek." He added during his testimony, "The severity of these injuries brought about the personal realisation of the severity of the abuse that Ms Heard had inflicted upon me for so long. I couldn't believe that we had come to this. I wondered what more she could do to me."

Heard, 34, who was in court Tuesday, is due to give evidence for the newspaper later in the trial. In a statement submitted by News Group newspapers, the publishers of The Sun, said it would demonstrate "that the description of Mr Depp as a ‘wife-beater’ is entirely accurate and truthful," as per The Guardian. It added, "The sting of the articles is correct – namely that [Depp] beat his wife Amber Heard causing her to suffer significant injury and on occasion leading to her fearing for her life."

Heard’s representative also spoke outside of the courtroom, telling reporters that the actress "never asked" for this trial to take place, and has tried to "move on with her life" after obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against Depp back in 2016. "It is Johnny Depp who brought these proceedings against a British newspaper and has dragged her to the UK courts to give evidence on some of the most distressing moments of her life," they added.