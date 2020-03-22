Amber Heard Slams Door Into Johnny Depp’s Head, ‘Punches’ Him ‘in the Jaw’ as Detailed in Explosive Audio

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s ongoing legal turmoil continues to reveal alleged details behind their rocky relationship and the violence claimed by both parties. The latest is new audio that reportedly captures Depp being hit in the head with a bathroom door, followed by a punch to the jaw by Heard. It is only the latest audio to leak out according to The Daily Mail, highlighting the behind-the-scenes details to allegations made by Heard and Depp in the past.

According to the report, Depp was reportedly hit so hard by the bathroom door he ended up knocked off his feet. The tape also has details from the 2016 deposition the audio was played at, with lawyers for both parties sniping back and forth.

“I then stood up, I don’t even know if I said, I mean, I might’ve said like, what the f–, you know, whatever. Cause I’d just been hit in the head with a f–ing corner of the door,” Depp is heard saying on in the audio.

Heard then says that the door slam was unintentional but then would confirm that she did punch Depp by saying, “I just reacted and I’m sorry. It’s below me.”

As The Daily Mail points out, this is audio that Depp’s lawyers played for Heard during her 2016 deposition from the couple’s divorce case. The 18-month marriage is now over but much continues to be revealed due to Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against Heard. In 2016, Heard defended the audio to Depp’s legal team.

“[It] misrepresents what actually happened,” Heard tells the lawyers while disputing if it was a punch or a push or shove. “I mean, he was just very dramatic about everything.”

The Daily Mail has published other audio they’ve obtained in the past, highlighting attacks and language from Heard that raises questions about her own similar claims against Depp. One recording reportedly has Heard admitting she hit Depp in the past and threw pots, pans and vases at the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Another clip also captured Heard mocking Depp during one argument.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,” Heard tells Depp in the recording. “I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

Heard then followed this taunting Depp and saying, “You are such a baby. Grow the f— up Johnny.”

The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017, with the latest legal battle following the publication of an op-ed in 2018 full of claims about Depp that he has denied and accused her of fabricating. The $50 million defamation suit continues.