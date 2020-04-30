Johnny Depp Accused of Allegedly Assaulting Amber Heard in New Released Audio of 911 Call

Since 2016, when Amber Heard accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of assaulting her, fans aren't sure who's really to blame in the situation based on evidence. But just four years later, an anonymous 911 call has been released that potentially shares more details into the matter. In the call that was obtained by the Daily Mail, a woman could be heard making the call with a vague description of what was happening and requested that she remain nameless.

"Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building, it's penthouse three," the woman claimed. The 911 responder then asked further questions by asking if the woman was in the penthouse, to which she replied no and that she was downstairs. When she was asked who was being assaulted, she replied "a woman" before she further explained that it was "a man." When asked if the man was the woman's boyfriend, the anonymous caller replied with, "A man. That's all I know." However, that wasn't a good enough response for the operator, so she asked the woman to be more specific by asking if it was the woman's boyfriend after it was already explained that the caller was a personal friend of the woman allegedly being assaulted. She then said "yes" that it was the woman's boyfriend.

When the caller was asked if she witnessed the assault herself she said, "No, I happen to know that it's happening and I just need to remain anonymous." The operator then pushed for more details as she seemed a little confused as to why the caller was being so vague, she detailed that police need more information to work with before they send someone, so she asked how the woman knew an assault was happening, to which the caller replied with, "She told me." When she was pushed even further to provide a name, the woman said, "Her name? Amber, that's all I can tell you, I have to go."

So who made the call? Depp's lawyers believe it was Heard's friend, Raquel Pennington, a yoga instructor that the actor was reportedly letting live rent-free in a neighboring apartment that he owned. Seen on security cameras, Depp left right around the time the 911 call was ending and by the time the police arrived, they reported meeting with Heard but that there was no evidence of a crime that had been committed. Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, believes the whole thing was a hoax

"Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops but the first attempt didn't do the trick. The officers came to the penthouse, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after seeing no damage to face or property," he stated. He went on to say that the women messed his place up and spilled some wine around the penthouse to make it look like something had happened, but according to "two domestic abuse-trained LAPD police would later provide a pair of sworn depositions saying they saw no evidence of a crime." However, Heard's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said the opposite and mentioned that Depp and his legal team "should know better."