Johnny Depp Makes Social Media Debut on TikTok Following Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp made his TikTok debut Tuesday by sharing another message thanking fans for their support. It was his second message to fans since June 1, when a Virginia jury found that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about being a survivor of domestic violence. The jury awarded Depp $15 million, while Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal, and unwavering supporters," Depp's new statement read. "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

Depp shared the statement on his newly-verified TikTok account, as well as his Instagram page. The statement was accompanied by footage of Depp waving to fans during the trial and scenes of Depp performing onstage with Jeff Beck. The video was set to "Stranger" by Love Joys.

After the jury read its verdict last week, Depp, who was not in Virginia for the hearing, quickly released a statement. He once again denied ever assaulting Heard and thanked the jury for giving him his "life back." The Pirates of the Caribbean actor went on to say that the goal of his case was to "reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Depp went on to thank his fans for their "outpouring of love" from around the world. "I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, man or woman, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up," Depp wrote. "I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media."

Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in 2019, and Heard counter-sued for $100 million, accusing Depp of defaming her by calling her allegations a hoax. Depp denied ever assaulting Heard during their relationship and accused her of being abusive to him during his testimony. Heard testified about alleged incidents involving Depp physically and sexually assaulting her.

After a six-week trial, the jury agreed that Heard defamed Depp in the Washington Post op-ed and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. (The judge lowered the punitive damages to $350,000, the maximum allowed by Virginia law). The jury only agreed with one of Heard's counterclaims, finding that the actor's attorney defamed Heard when she called her allegations a hoax. Head was only awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. The Aquaman star plans to appeal.