Johnny Depp Dropping Album With Rock Legend in Wake of Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp is revisiting a long-lost creative endeavor following the recent victory in his lawsuit against Amber Heard. Depp will release an album in July with guitar legend Jeff Beck, whom he has joined in the UK on stage for several shows after concluding his testimony in the defamation case.

"I'm gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we've never stopped laughing since," Beck said at a concert with Depp in Gateshead, England, on June 2. "We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July." Beck was in the classic sixties group The Yardbirds before setting up the Jeff Beck Group, which featured Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood. Rolling Stone listed the 77-year-old British performer as the fifth-greatest guitarist of all time in 2015.

Depp's upcoming album will be his first artistic endeavor after winning his defamation case against Heard, who he sued for $50 million over an opinion piece she wrote chronicling her experiences as a victim of domestic violence in the Washington Post in 2018.

Depp has expressed his love for music and desire to become a rock star in the past. In the beginning, he moved to Hollywood to pursue music, not acting, and he has played in a variety of bands – most recently, the Hollywood Vampires, which features rockers Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Fans mobbed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after a concert in England and chanted his name during his set at the Royal Concert Hall. Beck said in Glasgow, "When I first asked Johnny to do the blues with me in Glasgow, he told me to f**k off. Everything is the blues."

According to the Daily Mail, it's been confirmed he will perform with Jeff Beck during the rest of the guitarist's UK tour. There are reportedly few tickets left for the shows, and hundreds of fans have consistently gathered outside the hotels where the actor has been staying. Depp is also due to appear at the Barbican in York on Tuesday, June 7. In addition to the album, Depp has an upcoming role as King Louis XV in his first feature film in almost three years.