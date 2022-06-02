Why Johnny Depp Wasn't in Court to Hear Amber Heard Verdict

✖

A verdict was delivered on Wednesday in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation case. However, Depp was not there in person to receive the news. Insider reported that the reason behind Depp's absence in court ties back to a work commitment.

A source explained that Depp was in the United Kingdom for a previously scheduled work commitment. They stated, "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom." Over the past few days, Depp has been making appearances across the pond, including during several Jeff Beck concerts.

A rep for Heard also addressed Depp's absence in court on Wednesday (the proceedings took place in Virginia). Her spokesperson said, "Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia." They also accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of "taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

As previously stated, Depp was not on hand to hear the verdict on Wednesday. Alas, the jury found that Depp was defamed by Heard after she penned a Washington Post op-ed in which she accused him of being abusive during the course of their relationship. He was subsequently awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the latter figure was amended to $350,000 in accordance with Virginia's cap.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," Depp's statement read following the verdict. "False, very serious, and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career." He continued to write that he is "truly humbled" that the jury gave him his "life back." Just like her ex-husband, Heard shared a statement about the verdict.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," her statement began. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback." Heard continued, "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously. I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK." The Aquaman star ended her message by stating, "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly."