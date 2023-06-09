Johnny Depp Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' at Concert as He Turns 60

Johnny Depp celebrated his 60th birthday this week, and the A-list star got a big surprise when fans at one of his concerts serenaded him with the "Happy Birthday" song. While Depp's band, Hollywood Vampires, kicked off their European tour in Romania on Thursday, the actor — who plays guitar and sings in the group — was commemorating his sixth decade around the sun. To memorialize the occasion, Depp's bandmate — legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper — led the audience in a birthday sing-along.

According to PEOPLE, footage of the moment was captured on Instagram. "Wow. That's the largest happy birthday song I've ever heard," Depp said to the crowd, in a video, after they'd finished singing. "Beautiful. Thank you." Notable, the outlet also reports that Depp was spotted with a soft cast on his leg, which stems from an injury he sustained while attending the Cannes film festival, which led to the Hollywood Vampires having to postpone the original start date of their tour.

"Johnny went from two full days of press appearances in Cannes, straight to London for rehearsals and then played two tribute shows in honor of his dear friend, the late great Jeff Beck," a source told TMZ. The insider added, "His ankle was already bothering him at Cannes, and it got progressively worse, but he wanted to honor his commitments for Jeanne du Barry and for Jeff. He's devastated to postpone the shows, but his doctor believes flying could make the situation much worse. He plans to rest up so the European dates go off without a hitch."

As mentioned by the source, Depp recently honored Beck — his late friend and bandmate — by playing guitar at a tribute show for the late musician. PEOPLE reports that Depp joined other music icons such as Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, and Ronnie Wood for an evening celebrating Beck's life and art. In footage of the event shared by Stewart on Instagram, Depp can be seen rocking out with the A-list stars as the crowd cheers them on.

In regard to his Cannes visit, Depp's new film was a big hit with the screening audience, leading to the actor being given a standing ovation after a screening. The Wrap reports that following the Cannes premiere of Jeanne du Barry, the crowd applauded Depp for what some have said was seven minutes, but may have been less. The response was clearly moving for the star, who began to tear up as the audience showered his film with praise.