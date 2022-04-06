Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Defamation Trial to be Streamed on TV

✖

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is set to begin on April 11, and cameras will be in the courtroom for the entire trial. Court TV has announced that it will be providing exclusive coverage of the case, which includes broadcast and streaming. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an article she published, in which she implied that Depp had been abusive during their marriage, which he denies.

"Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to break through these distractions to have a clear picture of the facts, but that's where we come in," said Ethan Nelson, Acting Head of Court TV. "Between the camera feed directly from the courtroom and our first-class lineup of talent, Court TV will be the true source of an unbiased, down-the-middle perspective of the trial as it unfolds." Court TV's on-air team includes anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Michael Ayala, Ted Rowlands and Ashley Willcott, all with extensive journalism and legal backgrounds. The network also features correspondents Julia Jenaé, Chanley Painter and Joy Lim Nakrin, and is "frequently joined by the country's brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators and experts who provide legal insights, opinion, discussion and debate."

In the 2018 Washington Post op-ed, Heard did not name Depp but claimed that she was heavily criticized online for coming forward with abuse allegations. "For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was pursued by camera drones and photographers on foot, on motorcycles and in cars," the actress wrote. "Tabloid outlets that posted pictures of me spun them in a negative light. I felt as though I was on trial in the court of public opinion."

Heard also confessed to feeling like she would be "blacklisted" in Hollywood if she spoke openly about her experience. "Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress – that I would be blacklisted," she stated. "A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me. Questions arose as to whether I would be able to keep my role of Mera in the movies Justice League and Aquaman." Most recently, a judge ruled that Heard's legal team has the right to argue to a jury that the actress should not be held libel for defamation due to her op-ed dealing with a matter of public interest, which is a huge legal blow to Depp's case.