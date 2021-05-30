Amber Heard's Domestic Violence Op-Ed About Johnny Depp Was Reportedly Not Written by Her

✖

A list of emails sent between Amber Heard and the ACLU suggest the model and actress didn't actually write her famous Washington Post op-ed, in which she detailed the abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of her ex Johnny Depp. Depp's attorney provided proof to the Daily Mail, sharing information that could change the tides in their ongoing legal battle. "This new trove of emails finally proves one of the things the ACLU has fought for years to hide: they wrote Amber Heard's false op-ed for her and were co-conspirators with Ms. Heard from the start," Depp's attorney Adam Waldman told the outlet.

The documents claim ACLU staff was the original entity behind the idea for Heard to write the essay, which is now titled, "I spoke up against sexual violence and faced our culture's wrath." It's the integral piece to Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit that he's launched against Heard. His suit claims the title of op-ed was a direct reference to their relationship and incorrectly called him an abuser. The emails suggest that Heard had very little to do with the infamous essay, but Heard's lawyer was allegedly involved to make sure Depp's name wasn't mentioned lest they breach the couple's nondisclosure agreement as part of the former couple's $7 million divorce settlement."Like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age," the article read. "But I kept quiet - I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn't see myself as a victim. Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out."

"Those who scheme, write, and publish defamation, even purported free speech advocates, are not immune from the consequences," Waldman said. The ACLU had until May 28 to respond to provide proof that Heard followed through on her 2016 promise to donate half of her divorce settlement to charity, at the request of Depp's legal team.