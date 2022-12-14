John Travolta Struggling to Sell $5 Million Mansion Kirstie Alley First Showed Him

John Travolta is reportedly having trouble finding a buyer for his eight-bedroom mansion in Isleboro, Maine. The Pulp Fiction star first listed the home in February 2021 and has kept the price tag at $5 million. The late Kirstie Alley showed Travolta and his wife, the late Kelly Preston, the property.

Although Travolta briefly took it off the market, it is back up for sale with the same $5 million asking price, reports the New York Post. The mansion covers 10,830 square feet and was originally built in 1903. It includes 42 rooms, a fieldstone fireplace in the living room, a great dining room with a fireplace, a bar area, and a kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator. It is located on a 48-acre lot that also includes a private dock on Sabbathday Harbor. There are also walking paths and garden areas.

The main bedroom includes a private sun porch and its own bathroom. The home also has a square tower with a steeply pitched roof. "The entire third floor of the home is a magical play space complete with four separate themed bedrooms and a full bathroom, a school house, a library, a diner, and a performing stage for endless entertainment," the listing reads. The listing is held by Brian Wickenden of Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty.

In 1999, Travolta and Preston told Architectural Digest that the house was "very dark and somber" before they began their renovations. "Almost spooky," Preston said. "And John and I came in and redid everything-carpets, furniture-in cream, and eggshell. If you need to do it quickly... go white."

Alley showed Travolta the property when he was visiting his Look Who's Talking co-star's home in the area. "Kirstie had a big Kennedy-compound-style house on the water... and wanted everyone to move there," Travolta recalled. "So we looked at all these blue-blood homes. I loved them but knew they wouldn't cut it size-wise for my whole family. She said, 'Well, there is another,' and we came to this house. When I saw it, I said to Kirstie, 'Why did you withhold this? It's a fairy-tale house.'"

Travolta also owns a $3 million property near Clearwater, Florida, the home of Scientology's headquarters. He also has a $2.7 million mansion in Calabasas, California and a home in Ocala, Florida that is close to the Jumbolair private airport. He recently sold his Los Angeles mansion to Scooter Braun for $18 million, and another Clearwater property for $4 million.

Alley died on Dec. 5 at 71, following a short battle with colon cancer. Preston died on July 12, 2020, at 57, following a battle with breast cancer. Travolta and Preston were married for 29 years before her death. They had three children, including Jett Travolta, who died in 2009 at age 16.