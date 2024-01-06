Tour Sharon Stone's Former Sea Cliff Mansion in San Francisco

Sharon Stone's Basic Instinct character lived in an astonishing, picturesque home. Stone once lived in a home with just as many incredible views, and it went up for sale back in 2022. The San Francisco mansion Stone lived in during the late 1990s is now up for sale at $39 million. Fans can get a tour of the home thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The mansion is located in the upscale Sea Cliff neighborhood and covers about 8,500 square feet, listing agent Neal Ward of Compass told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month. It is one of only 25 homes built on a cliff above Baker Beach. There are direct views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Marin Headlands, and the Pacific Ocean.

Stone purchased the home in 1998 with her then-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein. Dentist Faranak Aliabadi and her ex-husband, entrepreneur Dariush Meykadeh, bought the home in 2005 for $13 million. They put the home up for sale a few years back because Aliabadi wanted to travel more and their daughter started college. Scroll on for a tour of this amazing mansion.