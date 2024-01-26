Tour Cher's $42.5 Million Former Miami Mansion and Island Property

Cher's palatial former home is up for sale. The 100-million record-seller is actually one of the most prolific home decorators and flippers. From Hawaii and California to New York and Florida, her impressive real estate portfolio reflects her signature style with a hint of exotic flair.

It has been reported in the book Cher: You Haven't Seen the Last of Me that Cher purchased the waterfront property in 1993 for $1.5 million and used it as a retreat from fame. After three years living there, she sold it to Calvin Klein co-founder Barry K. Schwartz for $4.35 million. Initially, the property was listed for $22 million in August 2020. The 12,450-square-foot property is now back on the market for nearly twice what was initially paid.

There is now a new listing for this stunning 12,450-square-foot mansion on the market, which is available for $42.5 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the buyers of the 12,450 square feet abode are James Eaton, who is the president of a Canadian private holding company, and his wife, Cecily Eaton. The couple paid $17 million back in 2020 for the home.

Keep reading to get an inside peek inside this lavish abode, with pictures courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.