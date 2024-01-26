Tour Cher's $42.5 Million Former Miami Mansion and Island Property
The property includes a fitness center, a media room, and a fifty-foot swimming pool.
Cher's palatial former home is up for sale. The 100-million record-seller is actually one of the most prolific home decorators and flippers. From Hawaii and California to New York and Florida, her impressive real estate portfolio reflects her signature style with a hint of exotic flair.
It has been reported in the book Cher: You Haven't Seen the Last of Me that Cher purchased the waterfront property in 1993 for $1.5 million and used it as a retreat from fame. After three years living there, she sold it to Calvin Klein co-founder Barry K. Schwartz for $4.35 million. Initially, the property was listed for $22 million in August 2020. The 12,450-square-foot property is now back on the market for nearly twice what was initially paid.
There is now a new listing for this stunning 12,450-square-foot mansion on the market, which is available for $42.5 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the buyers of the 12,450 square feet abode are James Eaton, who is the president of a Canadian private holding company, and his wife, Cecily Eaton. The couple paid $17 million back in 2020 for the home.
Celebrity Community
Off the coast of Miami Beach, La Gorce Island is an exclusive gated community with 30 homes and 24-hour security. This ultra-luxurious community has been home to other famous people, including Billy Joel, Lil Wayne, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh. Many South Florida beaches and the La Gorce Country Club nearby offer entertainment opportunities. Located less than five miles away is South Beach's nightlife and clubs.
Private Oasis
There are mature palm trees along the perimeter of the landscaped grounds, surrounding a superb resort-style pool complex with a fifty-foot swimming pool, a hot tub, a cold plunge, a sun deck, a sauna, a pool house, and a cabana bath.
Optimal Living Space
Among the many features of the palatial primary suite are a sitting room, a luxurious marble bath, a two-person central shower, a custom wardrobe, and an expansive terrace leading to a top-floor studio. Among the other amenities are a fitness center, a media room, and lots of living and relaxing spaces.
Marble Accents
With marble accents and an oversized central island, the kitchen connects to a full home bar with complementary marble countertops and custom wallpaper.
Floor to Ceiling
The Miami sea breeze and natural lighting are brought in through floor-to-ceiling windows, creating an indoor-outdoor living experience.
Fascinating Foyer
The impressive entry foyer has double-height ceilings, curved arches, and dual staircases.
Pristine Coastline
This property offers stunning views of the island's pristine coastline, measuring two-thirds of an acre with 158 feet of water frontage.
Spanish-Contemporary Getaway
This Spanish-contemporary property features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-baths. Cher's love of Moorish architectural additions is evident in this grand mansion, adorned with tiled roofs, Mediterranean-style arched windows, and wrought-iron accents surrounding an interior courtyard.