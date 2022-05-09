John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston With Touching Video Montage on Mother's Day

✖

John Travolta shared another heartwarming tribute to his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, on Sunday to mark Mother's Day. This was the Travolta family's second Mother's Day without the Jerry Maguire star, who died in July 2020 following a battle with breast cancer. Preston was 57.

"We love and miss you, Kelly. Happy Mother's Day," Travolta wrote on Instagram. The Grease star included a video montage set to Barbra Streisand's "That Face." The four-minute video featured personal photos from their 1987 wedding in Paris to recent holiday celebrations. Travolta, 68, also included pictures with their children Ella, 22, Benjamin, 11, and late son Jett, who died in 2009 at 16 after suffering a seizure. At the end of the video, Travolta included a slide reading, "With all my love, Johnny."

Travolta and Ella announced Preston's death on July 13, 2020. She passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer, which she did not publicize. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote at the time. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Since then, Travolta has marked Preston's birthday and other milestones in their lives on Instagram with tributes. When Preston would have celebrated her 60th birthday in October, Travolta shared a photo from one of Preston's final red carpet appearances. "Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much," he wrote.

During an interview with Esquire Spain last year, Travolta said the one thing he learned after Preston's death was how "personal" the mourning experience is. Everyone goes through their own journey after a tragic loss. He also felt overwhelmed by the number of people who reached out to him.

"You don't know how many people have approached me... and then I felt so saturated with everyone's sadness that I didn't know what to do," Travolta said. "The first thing you should do when you experience grief is to go to a place where you can live your mourning, without any interference. If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is everyone around me sunk."

Last month, Travolta also marked what would have been Jett's 29th birthday with a tribute to his late son. "Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much," Ella added in response to the post.