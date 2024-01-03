Tyreek Hill's Florida Mansion Catches Fire, Firefighters Battle Blaze

The mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Firefighters were seen battling the fire at the home, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida. The fire was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof. Hill was not at the mansion as he was at practice at the time.

"Tyreek has been in communication with his family," the team said in a statement. "Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation." WSVN 7 News said the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire at one point. After the fire was put out, the firefighters searched the rest of the property for potential hotspots. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

"I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters after the practice. "I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He's good as well. I know it's a little cliche to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I'm just glad that a lot of his family members are safe."

According to ESPN, Hill moved into the home in 2022 shortly after he was traded to the Dolphins by the Kansas City Chiefs and signed a four-year, $120 million contract. The home, which Hill bought for $6.9 million, includes seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. After Hill left practice, he was seen on video outside his home speaking with his family.

Hill is having one of the best seasons of his career. In 15 games, Hill has caught 112 passes for a career-best 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns. In December, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talked about the connection between Hill and Tagovailoa.

"You're seeing the best selves of both players while playing together," McDaniel said, per Dolphins Wire. "Tua's able to be super aggressive in certain windows because he trusts what Tyreek is going to do. Tyreek is able to be super aggressive because he trusts Tua's field vision."