John Travolta Opens up About Grief of Losing Wife Kelly Preston Almost a Year After Her Death

✖

John Travolta has opened up about the grief he experienced over losing his wife Kelly Preston, almost a year after her tragic death. Travolta recently sat down with Esquire Spain and, during the conversations, he spoke about how he has tried to approach parenting his children in the wake of Preston's passing. "The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours," the actor said. "That's my experience."

Travolta and Preston shared 21-year-old daughter Ella, and 10-year-old son Ben together, as well as late son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16. "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives," Travolta continued. "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten years old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

On July 12, 2020, Travolta made the sad announcement that Preston had died, writing in a post on Instagram, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Travolta continued, "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

All my love."

Ella took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt memorial for her mother, writing, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."

She added, "Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."