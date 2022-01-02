Olivia Newton John Drops in on ‘Grease’ Co-Star John Travolta’s Family New Year’s Photo

Grease co-stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta have been friends for decades, and fans were delighted by their latest interaction on Instagram. Travolta shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his two children, Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 11, all dressed in their holiday best, and Newton-John left a sweet comment complimenting the family. “Ella you look stunning and classy! The dress is gorgeous,” Newton-John wrote. “Wishing you and Ben and Dad a Healthy happy New Year.”

Back in February, Newton-John recalled some sweet memories with Travolta in an interview. She also remembered his late wife, Kelly Preston, as a “lovely woman” and said her death only “strengthened” her resolve to find a way to end cancer. Newton-John has always been open about her own cancer battle. She beat breast cancer twice, but she was diagnosed with cancer again in 2017.

During a new interview with Us Weekly, Newton-John described her first kiss with Travolta during the making of Grease in 1978. “It was a beautiful day,” she said of filming the scene between Danny and Sandy at the beach. “We were playing around in the water, and I don’t really remember exactly, but it was a very lovely day and an exciting moment because it was the start of the film, although everything was kind of out of order, but we did that. That was the first time we had kissed.”

Newton-John was “nervous” about filming the scene since they hardly knew each other before they had to kiss. The “rogue waves” that crashed on the beach made things a little more difficult. They had met during rehearsals, but that scene at the beach was the first time they acted together. However, that was the start of a friendship that lasts to this day.

“John is a lovely, sweet man,” Newton-John told Us Weekly. “And he made all my acting experiences really easy. He was very thoughtful and encouraged me if he thought I wasn’t doing a good enough job.” She later explained, “There are a few times where I had to be mad at him or upset, and he was kind of off with me and not talking to me and kind of got me on edge, which is perfect for the scene because I needed to be that way. And I wasn’t an experienced actor. So he kind of directed me a couple of times. He did it on purpose.”