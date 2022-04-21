Tony Awards Producers Have a Message for Potential Slappers

✖

The Tony Awards aren't trying to have a Will Smith slapping incident on their hands for the upcoming ceremony. So, producers for the awards show have warned attendees that they will be removed if an incident similar to what took place at the Oscars happens during their own broadcast. The Tony Awards are set to take place this June at Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony will air on both CBS and Paramount+.

Deadline obtained a letter that Tony Award Productions sent out to potential ticket-buyers that outlined the rules that they will be expected to follow during the ceremony. They included a very particular warning in the FAQ that came alongside the letter, which read, "The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately." Of course, that isn't the only rule that attendees must follow. They will also be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and they must adhere to the black-tie dress code.

The publication noted that this appears to be a new warning for Tony attendees. But, it's not all that surprising to see it given what took place at this year's Oscars ceremony. During the show, Chris Rock took to the stage to present and shared a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith in the process by referencing her baldness. Neither Pinkett Smith nor her husband took kindly to the joke. Smith subsequently walked onto the stage and slapped Rock. Once he got back to his seat, he yelled out, "Keep my wife's name out your f—king mouth!"

Since then, Smith has announced his resignation from the Academy. He also issued a public apology to Rock, which read, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally." He continued, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." A short while after the incident took place, the Academy also took action and banned Smith from attending any ceremonies or events for the next ten years. Smith responded to the news with, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."