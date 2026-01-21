John Stamos Reveals Hair Transformation With Blond Highlights

John Stamos has a new look. The Full House star took to Instagram with a carousel of photos and videos to show him in the process of getting blonde highlights.

“Trust the process,” he captioned the post. Several fans and famous faces commented their approval of his new look.

This isn’t his latest transformation. In August 2025, he showed off a physical transformation for a stage play. The beloved Uncle Jesse character gushed about the “unforgettable night” he experienced while sharing several photos on his Instagram page.

Prior to that post, he revealed on social media that he was preparing to step into Josh Gad’s role in the production of Jesus Christ Superstar due to Gad’s health. In the photos, Stamos wore a wig, makeup, and sparkly gold attire as he smiled alongside co-stars – singers Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo. Stamos revealed that the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber was in attendance at one of the shows at the Hollywood Bowl, and he was happy to “step into the jeweled madness of King Herod” for a brief stint.

Stamos promised his followers the show would be epic. “This show is pure rock opera magic, and to do it in a venue like @thehollywoodbowl, for one of the greatest composers of our time, is something I’ll never forget,” he wrote. Kristin Chenoweth commented, “You were wonderful! Didn’t miss a beat!” Gad wrote, “Brilliant. As ever.”

Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, wrote that Stamos took on the role with “a short time to prepare,” but he did it “the day after returning from a week touring with The Beach Boys in Spain.” She added, “You’re not just a King, you’re a Super Human. Love you, so proud!!!”

Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-through rock opera with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The show is loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the Passion, with much of the plot centered on Judas, who is unhappy with Jesus’ teachings. The musical first premiered in 1971 and previously held the record for the longest-running West End musical in London before Cats beat the record in 1989.