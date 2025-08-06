‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Shows Off Major Transformation

John Stamos takes his acting gigs seriously. The Full House staple recently showed off a physical transformation for a stage play.

The beloved Uncle Jesse character took to social media to rave about the “unforgettable night” he experienced. On August 2, Stamos shared several pictures on his Instagram page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He revealed days earlier that he was stepping into Josh Gad’s role in the production of Jesus Christ Superstar due to Gad’s health. In the photos, Stamos donned a wig, makeup, and sparkly gold attire as he smiled alongside co-stars Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo. Stamos revealed that the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber was present to see one of the shows at the Hollywood Bowl, and he was thrilled to “step into the jeweled madness of King Herod” for a brief stint.

Stamos promised his social media followers the show isn’t one to miss. “This show is pure rock opera magic, and to do it in a venue like @thehollywoodbowl, for one of the greatest composers of our time, is something I’ll never forget,” he wrote.

Comments poured in. Kristin Chenoweth commented, “You were wonderful! Didn’t miss a beat!” Gad wrote, “Brilliant. As ever.”

Stamos’ wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, wrote that Stamos took on the role with “a short time to prepare,” but he did it “the day after returning from a week touring with The Beach Boys in Spain.” She added, “You’re not just a King, you’re a Super Human. Love you, so proud!!!”

Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-through rock opera with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The show is loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the Passion, with much of the plot centered on Judas, who is unhappy with Jesus’ teachings. The musical first premiered in 1971 and previously held the record for the longest-running West End musical in London before Cats beat the record in 1989.