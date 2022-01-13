Bob Saget Tearfully Remembered by John Mayer, Jeff Ross as They Retrieve His Car From LAX

In the days following the heartbreaking death of Bob Saget, the late actor’s friends musician John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross are finding peace and comfort in shared memories as they embarked on a trip to retrieve the Full House star’s car from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Broadcasting live from Mayer’s Instagram account on Wednesday as they drove to pick up Saget’s car, which he had parked at LAX prior to his flight in Florida, the two spoke of their love for the 65-year-old, getting even rather emotional during their reflections. The video, which has raked in more than 630,000 views as of this writing inspired responses from mutual friends and fans, including Mindy Kaling who said the admissions were “incredibly special.”

Amid the drive to pick up Saget’s Prius, Mayer spoke of Saget’s kindness toward everyone he encountered, admitting how he had never known a person to be that open with their heart. “I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” Mayer said as he was driving, tearing up mid-conversation. “Everyone is so aware how universal Bob’s love for people was. The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they’re sorry is just, ‘I loved that guy.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adding how Saget had “every excuse under the sun to be cynical, to be upset, to be distrusting” due to his past events, including losing several family members like older sister Gay, who died after her battle with scleroderma in 1996, Mayer said his compassion was almost like a superpower.”He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar bitter. [But] he laughed and he spread joy and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile, and spread love, and be childlike, and be innocent, and be loving.”

Ross also reflected on his late friend, stating how Saget “really did take care about everybody… If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy.” Further sharing how Saget was the kind of person who knew how to “handle success and help people stay successful,” he credits the comedian for always giving him great advice. “I’d say, Bob, ‘What do I do? I feel guilty. I’m getting pressured to do this or that.’ He’d say, ‘Do what’s good for you.’ And he really understood how to preserve himself and take care of himself and take care of others.”

With Mayer and Ross exchanging banter about Saget, Mayer teared up multiple times during the drive, stating how the beloved comedian was just really special thanks to his big heart. “You know how effusive you have to be, in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another: ‘He loved you so much?’ Everyone is held into place by Bob’s insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone,” Mayer recollected. “Bob’s effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going. We don’t have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us.”

Interjecting how Saget “loved making people happy,” Ross says it never mattered who you were and your status because the comedian looked past all of that to make it all his own. “He somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of. There’s going to be something missing for a long time.”

In some final words about their late friend, Mayer humbly noted how he and Ross were just a “couple of stars in the galaxy” of Saget’s loved ones. “This doesn’t even begin to account for a giant tapestry of stories … this guy replicated direct, connect love with everyone,” he said.

“Everybody has a spiritual connection with Bob. He made me laugh. He made me feel like I belong… Bob never asked anything of anyone, except the scleroderma benefit every year. So if there is a message to any of this, follow the Scleroderma Research Foundation,” Ross added. “If you have it in your heart, if you have a few extra shekels in your pocket. It’s definitely a worthy cause. What can we say other than ‘We love you, Bob.’ Long live, King Saget.”

Saget, the star of the 1990s sitcom Full House and longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, died Sunday at the age of 65. Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the fire department discovered Saget unresponsive in his hotel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While the circumstances of his death are unknown at this time, authorities do not suspect foul play and reportedly died in his sleep.