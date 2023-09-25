John Legend Reveals Eerily Accurate Premonition Gwen Stefani Had About Him and Chrissy Teigen

Gwen Stefani had quite the premonition about John Legend's family. The "All of Me" singer revealed during Wednesday's TODAY episode that his The Voice co-star predicted that he and wife Chrissy Teigen would be having more kids this year after being asked about going from two to four kids in the season of the NBC singing competition he took off as a coach.

"If I take another season off, we'll have eight," the Grammy-winning singer joked. Stefani then chimed in, "You have to tell him about my dream. You have to." Legend revealed, "Gwen tells me, 'You know, I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age but they were not exactly twins.' This was in December. ...So Esti came in January and Wren came in June. And I hadn't told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June. And Gwen had a dream foreseeing this whole thing happening."

We’re catching up with the coaches from The Voice @NBCTheVoice! @Reba, @niallofficial, @gwenstefani and @johnlegend spoke to @KayleeHartung about season 24, what fans can expect, being without Blake Shelton and even who they think will win 👀 pic.twitter.com/UkzHScaf2z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 20, 2023

Teigen and Legend surprised their fans in June when they announced they had welcomed a baby boy, son Wren Alexander, via surrogate five months after welcoming daughter Esti. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote in the caption of their announcement, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate." She continued, "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Alexandra and Teigen were pregnant alongside one another for a period of time, which the surrogate wrote was a "wonderful" experience in a comment on the birth announcement. "Thank you for choosing me. For making this whole experience so wonderful," she wrote alongside heart emojis. "For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side."

Teigen and Legend are also parents to son Miles, 5, and daughter Luna, 7. Teigen also experienced a miscarriage at 20 weeks in September 2021 while pregnant with son Jack. While announcing the birth of Wren, Teigen shared a touching tribute to her late son, writing, "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."