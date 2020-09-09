Peek Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $23.9M Luxurious Beverly Hills Home
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reside in a luxurious $23.9M Beverly Hills home, and now fans can take a peek inside the lavish house. The A-list couple married in 2013 and share two children together: a daughter, Luna, born in April 2016, and a son, Miles, born in May 2018. They also recently announced they are now expecting a third child.
The home they currently own in Beverly Hills has been a beautiful place to raise their family, but now they have listed it — likely wanting more space for when their new addition arrives. The property features plenty of floor space, a beautiful outside area, and a relaxing pool. Additionally, it also features has seven bedrooms and eight baths. There is a gym, as well, and a home theater room. Scroll down to see some photos of the gorgeous home — as shared by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com — and to read more about it!
Living Room
Teigen and Legend's home is 8,520 square feet, and was built in 1966. It features 33-foot ceilings and a curving stairwell that leads to a second-floor catwalk.
Kitchen
The home's kitchen offers a lot of space, ans is great for a home cook like Teigen, who is also an accomplished cookbook author.
Bedroom
The primary bedroom has a fireplace made of brass, concrete and clay, as well as a balcony, and duel dressing room and walk-in closets. All seven bedrooms are ensuite and have balconies.
Gym
The home gym contains a number of pieces of workout equipment, and enough space for couples to get in a joint workout session.
Theater
The home theater looks very comfy, and seems like the perfect spot for a family movie night.
Music/Awards Room
In one space of the home, fans can get a look and Legend's piano, and the couple's awards wall, which features a number of Grammys, a couple Emmys, and an Oscar, among others.
Pool
Outside, the property features a heated saltwater pool, as well as a jacuzzi. It also boasts a chef's grill and wood-fired oven.