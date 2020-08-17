Chrissy Teigen Twins With Daughter Luna in Poolside Photo

Chrissy Teigen looked absolutely stunning next to her adorable daughter Luna as both of the girls enjoyed a pool day together while totally twinning! The two looked ravishing as they sat side-by-side with Teigen lounging on the edge of the pool while her 4-year-old sat on top of a pool floaty. Both were decked out in a light jean color blue with Luna in an adorable one-piece and the Sports Illustrated model in a cute summer dress.

View this post on Instagram heatwave with my girl A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 16, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT

Recently, Teigen announced that she and husband John Legend were expecting their third child together. The shocking and exciting news came shortly after she had breast-implant removal surgery, and naturally her fans were worried she may have been pregnant at the time. The gorgeous mom did say that she was not pregnant when she had the surgery and took a pregnancy test to be sure — something she does pretty regularly — and that seemed to bring a sigh of relief to her followers and her.

Not only was the news thrilling for the couple and their followers, but the way they announced it was the sweetest. The pair delivered the news through Legend's latest music video for "Wild." Towards the end of the video, the couple is seen at a bench with Teigen cradling a baby bump. While at the time the couple had not verbally confirmed whether they were actually expecting another baby or not, she did take to social media to bring truth to what fans speculated.

"We don't plan these things," Legend told Entertainment Tonight when talking about having another child but before his music video was released. "We haven't planned them right now, but we'll see what happens. "You spend enough time together, you never know." Teigen seemed super excited for the video to come out, which was directed by Nobil Elderkin in Mexico. Apparently Teigen was so thrilled she shared a preview of it without asking Legend first, but he didn't seem to mind. "I'm excited that she's excited and so many of our fans have reached out and told us how excited they are." He later detailed that the video is about "being passionate about someone that you love."

The two married back in 2013 and have since shared so much of their lives together with fans. Teigen has grown to be a Twitter queen that people can't seem to get enough of because she doesn't take heat from internet trolls, and throughout the years, they've raised two beautiful children with another one on the way and fans are thrilled!