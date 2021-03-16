Peek Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $23.9M Luxurious Beverly Hills Home

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reside in a luxurious $23.9M Beverly Hills home, and now fans can take a peek inside the lavish estate. The A-list couple married in 2013 and share two children together: a daughter, Luna, born in April 2016, and a son, Miles, born in May 2018. They also recently announced they are now expecting a third child.

The home they currently own in Beverly Hills has been a beautiful place to raise their family, but now they have listed it — likely wanting more space for when their new addition arrives. The property features plenty of floor space, a beautiful outside area, and a relaxing pool. Additionally, it also features has seven bedrooms and eight baths. There is a gym, as well, and a home theater room. Scroll down to see some photos of the gorgeous home — as shared by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com — and to read more about it!