John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Gives Birth to JFK and Jackie Onassis’ First Great-Grandchild

The Kennedy family just got a little bit bigger thanks to the addition of an adorable bundle of joy. During an appearance on Today Thursday morning, Jack Schlossberg revealed to co-host Savannah Guthrie that his sister Tatiana Schlossberg welcomed her first child with her husband George Moran. The baby boy named Edwin, not only marks Caroline Kennedy’s first grandchild, but also the first great-grandchild of the late John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Schlossberg shared the news by excitedly telling Guthrie, “I have a new nephew.” He went on to reveal that his sister gave birth to a baby boy, whom Tatiana and her husband named Edwin Garrett, though Schlossberg said he likes “to call him Jack.” The little one’s first name is a nod to Schlossberg and Tatiana’s father, Edwin Schlossberg, with his middle name paying tribute to his grandfather on Moran’s side of the family. Schlossberg didn’t reveal any further details about little Edwin, such as his birthdate, though he shared that he visits his nephew “all the time” and his mom is “so into” being a first-time grandmother.

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1517116573231812610?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Schlossberg and Tatiana are two of Kennedy’s children, alongside older sister Rose. Kennedy meanwhile is the daughter of the late John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The family’s latest addition, little Edwin, arrived after Tatiana and Moran tied the knot in a ceremony at the Martha’s Vineyard home of her grandmother in September 2017. The couple originally met when they were undergrads at Yale.

News of Edwin’s birth comes as the extended family prepares to welcome yet another little one. In December, it was reported that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together. Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Maria Shriver, who is the niece of John F. Kennedy. The couple’s bundle of joy is expected to arrive later this year.

The flurry of baby news came as Schlossberg appeared on Today Thursday to announce the recipients of the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers, and Fulton County, Georgia, Elections Department Employee Wandera “Shaye” Moss were among the recipients.