John Cena Tweets About ‘Life Changes’ Amid Nikki Bella Breakup Drama

John Cena shared a cryptic tweet about “life changes” amid the end of his on-again, off-again relationship with Nikki Bella.

The WWE star and actor took to Twitter Tuesday to call out his critics, as well as to make sure people know he’s not afraid to be uncomfortable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Life changes are often met with critics and hatred. Those who think they know you will say you’ve let them down. Those who really know you will encourage your attempt to grow. #EmbraceTheUncomfortable #RiseAboveHate #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 21, 2018

“Life changes are often met with critics and hatred,” Cena tweeted. “Those who think they know you will say you’ve let them down. This who really know you will encourage your attempt to grow.”

Along with his empowering message, Cena added the hashtags #EmbraceTheUncomfortable, #RiseAboveHate, #NeverGiveUp.

Cena’s Twitter has been dedicated to vague messages ever since the couple called off their wedding earlier this year. In early August he wrote on his social media about Trust.

“Trust is a powerful thing,” Cena wrote. “‘Don’t trust anyone’ closes the door on the experience of life. Learn to trust people, good and bad can come of this, but the more you trust, the more you get to know people for who they really are.”

On the same day, Cena wrote about using one’s own voice, but also choosing not to contribute to a discussion. This could possibly been seen as him choosing to not comment on the breakup.

“People will speak about you. People will try to speak for you. People aren’t you,” Cena wrote. “YOUR voice is the most powerful when it comes to your values and beliefs. Always be accountable for your voice, and sometimes the best use of it, is silence.”

Bella has been relatively quiet on the social media front, aside from some promotional posts for products, brands and her reality series, Total Bellas. She gave some insight into why she was finally calling it quits on the show’s season finale.

“It’s tough, because he’s fighting really hard for me,” Bella told her twin sister Brie. “There’s something that is making me not feel like I can walk down that aisle. And that doesn’t mean ever with him, I just can’t do it right now.”

She added, “I didn’t give myself long enough when we called it off the first time … I just realized there’s deeper problems. To have a happy, healthy lifetime with him, I have to take a while for myself.”

The reality star recently opened up about wanting to wait to be a mother until her 40s after getting a taste of it with 1-year-old niece, Birdie.

“She has been the best form of birth control for me,” Bella said of her twin sister’s daughter. “Here I was dying to be a mom. Now I want to push it back. Can my clock tick until my 40s?”

As seen on the show, Bella now says that her breakup with Cena had less to do with children and more to do with their incompatible lifestyles. Both stars are working around the clock, and Bella felt that if they could not coordinate their schedules for their own wedding, there was no point in getting married.

“One person had to sacrifice their career [for us to be together], but I’m not willing to do that,” she said. “I’m just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes’ top entrepreneurs.”

Now, she is diving into work alongside her twin, Brie. The Bella sisters have a clothing line, a wine collection and another season of their reality show already in the works.