John Cena Photos Wearing High Heels and Skirt, Explained

John Cena is rocking high heels and a skirt for good reason. The WWE Superstar was recently photographed in Melbourne, Australia appearing nearly unrecognizable in makeup and a fresh outfit that included a black T-shirt, a black-and-white plaid short skirt, thigh-high stockings, and black leather heels, raising some questions online, but it turns out that Cena is donning the new look as he steps into character for his upcoming film, Ricky Stanicky.



The New York Post and TMZ both confirmed that the 45-year-old is currently onset in Melbourne filming the movie, though his role remains unclear. Directed by Peter Farrelly, Ricky, who recently made The Greatest Beer Run Ever and the Oscar-winning Green Book, Ricky Stanicky is about a group of friends who come up with a character they use to "get out of tricky predicaments, but they have to hire an actor to portray their fictional friend when their significant others become suspicious," per Deadline. In addition to Cena, the comedy film's cast also includes Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and William H. Macy.

John Cena sports a skirt and heels on set of upcoming film. pic.twitter.com/i4W2sB0Hc6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2023



Just before the images of Cena surfaced online, the WWE star-turned actor tweeted about his excitement for Ricky Stanicky. On Feb. 1, Cena wrote in Twitter that he was "beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on- and off-screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at [Amazon Sutdios] [Prime Video]."



The upcoming movie will mark just the latest acting credit for Cena, who has appeared in everything from The Suicide Squad to F9: The Fast Saga, and Peacemaker. Speaking with British GQ in March 2022 about his transition from WWE to Hollywood, Cena shared, "the term Hollywood has such a mystique and luster around it. If you're skilled at doing one thing, and then you transition into doing another – really, it sounds the same, but it's a completely different thing." Cena added, "if ou have any chance of success, you have to really, really prepare as much as you can. And if you feel you don't have a head start, you've just got to put rubber to the road and work your ass off. So that's kind of where I'm at, dipping my toes back into the screen side of entertainment rather than live events."



Ricky Stanicky is produced by Paul Currie via Footloose Productions, Thorsten Schumacher via Rocket Science, in association with John Jacobs via Smart Entertainment. Variety reported earlier this month that production on the film was set to take place in Melbourne, which is doubling for Providence, Rhode Island, throughout February and March. Amazon's Prime Video has acquired global rights to Ricky Stanicky. The film will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at release.