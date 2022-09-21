John Cena and 'Game of Thrones' Star Joins Kevin Hart's New Roku Comedy Series 'Die Hart 2: Die Harter'

John Cena is teaming up with Kevin Hart and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel for the second season of a hit comedy series. It was recently announced that Cena joined the cast of the Roku Original comedy series Die Hart 2: Die Harter. The WWE Superstar and actor is one of the new cast members along with Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell. Hart and Emmanuel starred in the first season, which premiered on The Roku Channel in May 2021.

"After achieving his dream of becoming a bona fide action hero in DIE HART, Kevin Hart now wants to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time," the official synopsis states. "He's developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Kevin won't know what's coming next.

"But Kevin's myopic dream comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past. Kevin must enlist the help of his favorite co-star Jordan King (Nathalie Emmanuel, returning for season 2), his over-eager assistant Andre (Ben Schwartz), Andre's mom Cynthia (Paula Pell), and legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206 (John Cena) if he wants to survive."

The first season of Die Hart earned three Emmy award nominations last year — Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series (Kevin Hart & John Travolta, respectively), and Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series (Nathalie Emmanuel). Die Hart 2: Die Harter is currently filming in Atlanta.

"I'm so happy to be back in Atlanta working with Kevin, Nathalie and our incredible new cast members," Die Hart 2: Die Harter director Eric Appel said in a statement. "The scope of this second season feels a lot bigger — it's funnier, it's more action-packed, and our fictional version of Kevin Hart is 100 times more petty and selfish in his ongoing quest to become an 'authentic' action hero."

Cena continues to stay busy in Hollywood. Earlier this year, Cena made a cameo appearance in the Netflix film The Bubble and is set to appear in a few movies in the foreseeable future including Fast X. He also stars in the HBO Max series Peacemaker, and the second season is set to the start filming next year.