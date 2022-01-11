John Cena Reveals Whether He’s Done With Wrestling

John Cena has been busy with his acting career over the years, which has led to him working in WWE in a part-time role. But will Cena ever return to pro wrestling on a full-time basis or is he done? While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, this week, Cena talked about possibly making an appearance at WrestleMania 38, which will be a two-night event in Dallas, Texas in April.

“WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year,” Cena said. “That’s a good conundrum to have because there are a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. If all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania. I will tell everybody watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas and I’ve far from had my last performance.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cena last appeared on WWE television last summer. He made a surprise appearance at Money at the Bank in July and then wrestled 15 untelevised matches at WWE live events along with challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. After the loss to Reigns, Cena said he’s taking time off to focus on his acting career.

“I think I will try to do the best I can until I feel I’m offending the consumer,” Cena said on Good Morning America, per Fightful. “There’s nothing like the energy of being in that ring with the audience around. I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to do a whole lot of stuff. That energy is indescribable. That place is my home. I wouldn’t be who I am without it.”

Currently, Cena, 44, is promoting his new show Peacemaker, which premieres this week. He plays the title character who also appeared in the movie The Suicide Squad. Cena is set to appear in a few movies this year, including Project X-Traction, Argylle and The Independent. He is also set to reprise his role as Jakob Toretto in the new Fast & Furious films.