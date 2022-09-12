John Cena Addresses Fallout With WWE Superstar

John Cena was the face of WWE before making the transition to starring in movies. And while he was in WWE in the early 2000s, there were reports that he and R-Truth had a public fallout at an airport. R-Truth recently spoke about the incident on the Nothing Beats Experience show and recalled his conversation with Cena when he returned to WWE in 2008 after spending time in TNA (now Impact Wrestling). He said that Cena addressed the rumors of his beef with him.

"When I signed back to the company, Cena was the big dog and everybody was waiting for us to meet face-to-face. Everybody was waiting, knew I signed back," R-Truth said, per Thirsty for News. " The boys are so crazy, man. Umaga, RIP Umaga, man, he got me to come back and even he was in the locker room. When I got to the locker room, all of the boys were sitting down just watching. Cena was in the bathroom. So, when I came in I didn't notice. They're all sitting there waiting. When he came in, he looked, he said, 'We not gonna have any problems, are we?' I said, 'Man, hell no. I'm on your ship."

R-Truth was in TNA at the time of the rumored incident. On the show, the 50-year-old explained how the rumor began. "Konnan was the reason for that, though," he said, per 411 Mania. "I landed — this was after I did this the diss song about [WWE] and all that, I was mad I was 'going through my thing.' And I did a diss song and put it on YouTube, and like got a little views on it. Well, John Cena landed in Charlotte and I was taking off. And we literally saw each other and did that [nod at each other], and we passed on, kept going.

"So when I got to I got to TV I said, 'Man, John Cena was at the airport.' They're like, 'Oh really? What happened?' I said, 'No, we just spoke to each other and that was about it.' Immediately somebody said, 'Hey I heard John Cena was in Charlotte, y'all passed by.' I said, 'Who told you that?' And Konnan's like, 'Bro, people are going away disappointed. Like, you have to build this story up a little bit more.' I said, 'Bro that's what happened.' He said, 'No, I'll show you how to build it up.'" R-Truth began in WWE in 1999 and with the company until 2002. He then moved to TNA where he became a two-time World Champion. In his WWE career, R-Truth has won the United States Championship twice, the Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston and the 24/7 Championship 54 times.