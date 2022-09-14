Joe Jonas Just Came Clean About Something Most Men Wouldn't Admit

Joe Jonas is getting real about one aspect of his wellness routine. According to PEOPLE, Jonas revealed that he uses injectables. The singer explained to the publication that he's opening up about the subject in order to help get rid of the stigma associated with it.

Jonas is partnering with Xeomin for its "Beauty on Your Terms" campaign. He explained that the use of injectables is traditionally a taboo topic, especially amongst men. But, he wants to break down those barriers, as he explained, "I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from. We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."

Now that people are being more open about their beauty routines and habits, Jonas feels as though the stigma against utilizing methods such as injectables is "fading." The singer said, "There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that." Jonas continued to reflect on the changing times, saying, "Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see. It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."

Jonas is now a far cry from his Disney days, and he knows that he has to make some changes to his lifestyle as a result. In addition to putting more effort into his skin and hair routines, he has had carefully to pick and choose what he spends his time working on. The 33-year-old said about his changing habits, "I'm at the point where I'm picking and choosing when I feel like I don't want to run myself down."

Of course, Jonas' lifestyle has changed exponentially thanks to having two daughters to take care of. He shares daughters Willa and a newborn baby girl with his wife, Sophie Turner. Jonas and Turner welcomed their second child together in mid-July. The Game of Thrones star confirmed that she was expecting her second baby in May during an interview with ELLE UK. She was also seen cradling her growing baby bump while on the Met Gala red carpet that same month. Jonas nor Turner have shared any further details about the newest addition to their family, including their little one's name.