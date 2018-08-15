Peek Inside Joe Jonas’ $4.2M Farmhouse Estate

Joe Jonas is putting his $4.2 million luxury farmhouse in Sherman Oaks, California up for sale a year after he and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner got engaged.

The two had been spotted checking out apartments in New York City’s Greenwich Village before the farmhouse he reportedly once shared with little brother Nick Jonas was listed with Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With four bedrooms and six bathrooms, the Sutton House sits in one of Sherman Oaks’ swankiest areas, and is the perfect amount of cool and chic for the DNCE frontman’s lifestyle.

As he leaves his longtime residence behind, take a look inside where the former Jonas Brothers star spent his time as a bachelor.

Exterior

The 5,600-square-foot luxury farmhouse sits on a lush plot of land with more than 200 ft. of depth in Sherman Oaks and features landscaping that provides both a sense of calm as well as privacy from peeking neighbors.

With a large upper balcony and back porch, there’s plenty of opportunity to look out over the backyard without ever leaving the house.

Guest House

There’s certainly a lot to look out over at. With a long pool and separate hot tub leading out to the estate’s poolside guest house, it’s the perfect backyard for a quiet day relaxing with family or a fun-filled pool day with friends.

Dining Room

The farmhouse’s wide center hallway connects the home’s first floor main living areas and features oak flooring. The open-concept floor plan is made to look even more spacious and airy with white walls and ceiling paneling as well as plenty of natural lighting opportunities.

Kitchen

The rest of the house may have more of a rustic chic charm, but the kitchen is where the vibe turns fully modern. With contrasting white marble countertops and sleek black cabinetry, the house features fully-updated appliances, a wet bar and cozy breakfast nook.

Living Room

When it’s time to relax with a movie, Jonas and Turner can retire to this spacious living room, which features two built-in bookshelves flanking a wide fireplace for chilly nights. The accordion-style glass patio doors lead out to the farm-style back porch overlooking the enviable backyard.

Master Bedroom

The home’s master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and oak flooring with paneled walls and modern light fixtures. The room also features a side area with an abundance of natural light that can act as a sitting room miniature library.

Bathroom

The home’s bathrooms carry the navy accents of the rest of the house through to the modern subway tile of the master bath’s massive shower, tub and cabinetry.

Movie Theater

When Jonas is in the mood for a serious movie night, he doesn’t have to check times for his local cinema. Instead, he and his friends can pop down to this private theater to watch a new release or an old favorite.

Photo credit: Westside Estate Agency/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Republic Records