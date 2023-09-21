Joe Jonas Doesn't Mince Words Responding to Sophie Turner's Lawsuit

Joe Jonas isn't holding back when it comes to his response to estranged wife Sophie Turner's lawsuit. The Game of Thrones actress sued the Jonas Brothers singer Thursday, weeks after he filed to end their four-year marriage, claiming he has "wrongful retention" of their two young daughters in the United States. Turner's lawsuit alleges that Jonas is keeping their children and their passports wrongfully, as the former couple agreed in December 2022 that the kids would move to England.

Hours after the filing, Jonas' rep denounced Turner's legal action. "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce," the rep told Us Weekly. "The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

Turner and Jonas allegedly had a "cordial meeting" Sunday in New York when the actress traveled to be with her children. "They have been with her since that meeting. Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup," Jonas' rep continued. Less than a day later, Turner allegedly "advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K.," hence the filing to have access to her children's passports, "so that she could take them out of the country immediately."

Jonas' rep claims that if his client did comply with her wishes, he would be violating the Florida Court order. "Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK," they continued. "The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."

The lawsuit from Turner is an "unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," Jonas' rep added. "When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."

Jonas has "disavowed any and all statements" made on his behalf that were "disparaging of Sophie," his rep claimed, as they were "made without his approval and are not consistent with his views." The musician's wish is that Turner reconsider her legal position "and move forward in a more constructive and private manner" for the well-being of their children.