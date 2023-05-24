Joe Jonas Admits He 'Cried My Eyes Out' When Brother Nick Got Hired on 'The Voice' Over Him

Even Joe Jonas gets a little bit jealous of his Jonas Brothers bandmates. Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, opened up about feeling competitive with one another on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast this week, as Joe admitted that younger brother Nick's gig coaching on The Voice brought him to tears he was "so jealous."

The 33-year-old "Cake by the Ocean" singer recalled being at a Fleetwood Mac concert in 2019 when he learned his brother Nick, now 30, had been cast as a new coach on The Voice Season 18. For Joe, who had already worked as a coach on The Voice Australia, the news made him pretty emotional. He remembered, "It was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden] and as they're playing 'Landslide,' I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice. I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to 'Landslide.''

Joe continued: "It was bittersweet, of course, 'cause I'm super happy for him, but I'm also bummed 'cause I want that f-ing gig!" Kevin, 35, explained that Joe felt his experience on the Australian version of The Voice in 2018 made him feel like "I did my time there, I should do it here." Joe agreed, "I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, what the f-?" adding of his little brother, "But [Nick] crushed it and, you know, it was great."

Nick made his coaching debut on The Voice in 2020 and returned for Season 20 in 2021. And while the brothers admitted they can sometimes feel jealous of one another's solo endeavors, through it all, they're still each other's number one fans. "We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That's our goal," Nick said. "We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually. And we were going into it... and naturally, we're brothers, we're competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like..." Joe chimed in, "Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it's gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call."