Nick Jonas Joins ‘The Voice’ as Season 18 Coach

The Voice is getting a new host for its upcoming spring season. In an NBC press release, it was revealed that Nick Jonas would be replacing Gwen Stefani on the spring 2020 season. He will join Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the red chairs.

Jonas, who has enjoyed a revival recently with his family’s band, The Jonas Brothers, climbing back into the forefront of the industry with their latest album, is eager to take on the new opportunity.

“I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” said Jonas. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

In the release, Meredith Ahr, the President of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said the team is thrilled to bring on an “exceptional” talent like Jonas. She added that they were impressed with his performance in Songland, another NBC singing show.

Me thinking about joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, and @blakeshelton on season 18 of @NBCTheVoice. So excited to finally get to share this with you all. #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice pic.twitter.com/Sphu9oDmNn — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 8, 2019

On the fourth episode of the first season, the Jonas Brothers appeared and performed four songs written by the hopeful songwriters. The single, “Greenlight”, found great success rising to #1 on the U.S. iTunes charts.

“We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to ‘Songland’ earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on ‘The Voice.’ We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists,” Ahr explained.

The Jonas Brothers fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. The album features three singles in “Sucker”, “Cool” and “Only Human.”

On the other end of things, Stefani recently joined the current season’s cast after longtime judge, Adam Levine, announced his sudden departure.

Coming into this season, Stefani shared with E! News how happy she was to get back into the judging chair with her boyfriend. After all, the two did begin their relationship on the show.

“Every season I’ve been on it, I’ve been in a different, like, weird phase of my life. The first season I literally just had a baby, the second season my life blew up in my face, the third season I was falling in love with Blake and now here we are,” she shared.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: PopCulture.com / Dylan Skye Aycock