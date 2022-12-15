Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Jodie Sweetin is grieving the loss of friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after the dancer died by suicide Wednesday at the age of 40. The Full House alum spoke to Entertainment Tonight just hours after the news was confirmed by Boss' wife, Allison Holker, to share her memories of the Ellen and So You Thing You Can Dance alum.

"I'm still in a lot of shock," Sweetin said Wednesday, adding that Boss – with whom she went to college – was "such a talent and such an amazing, warm, wonderful heart. He will be greatly missed." Sweetin noted that her daughter is also very close with Boss and Holker's eldest daughter, 14-year-old Weslie. (The couple also are parents to son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3).

"Our kids went to school together and he and I went to college together," Sweetin said. The Fuller House star shared that she "just texted" Holker to lend her support. "I don't expect anything in return, but I just want her to know she's loved," the actress noted.

Holker confirmed Wednesday in a statement that her husband had passed away. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the dancer told PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." Holker concluded her statement, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

TMZ reported earlier on Wednesday that Holker had contacted the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday after discovering that the DJ had left their home without his car. Police would later find Boss dead at an L.A. hotel, with his cause of death being suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.