Actor Dies By Suicide at 35: Friends Mourn Death of Nitin Chauhaan

Television actor Nitin Chauhaan was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Thursday, Nov. 7. The 35-year-old performer, known for winning Dadagiri 2 and appearing in multiple television series, had reportedly been experiencing career difficulties in recent years. His wife indicated he had been struggling to secure work in the industry for the past 3-4 years, reports Masala.

According to senior inspector Ajay Afle from the Dindoshi police station, Chauhaan had been struggling with depression, possibly intensified by employment challenges. “During the preliminary inquiry, we learnt that Nitin Chauhan was not getting work in the industry for the past few years and was in depression because of this,” Afle stated, per the outlet.

The incident occurred Thursday evening when Chauhaan’s wife and daughter returned from a park visit at their housing society to find their apartment door locked from inside. After accessing the unit with a spare key, they discovered an additional latch engaged.

Upon forcing entry, they found Chauhaan hanging from the ceiling fan. Despite immediate CPR attempts and emergency medical attention, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to Masala.

Chauhaan, who originated from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India, gained recognition after winning Dadagiri 2 in 2009. His television career included appearances on MTV Splitsvilla 5, Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, Friends: Conditions Apply, Savdhaan India, and Gumrah: End of Innocence. His final television role was in SAB TV’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022, with co-stars Sayantani Ghosh and Sudeep Sahir confirming his passing while noting they had no additional details, reports India Today.

Former co-star Vibhuti Thakur shared her grief on social media: “Rest in peace, my dear. I’m really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body.” Fellow actor Sudeep Sahir also posted a tribute, writing, “Rest in peace, buddy,” reports the outlet.

A close friend, Kuldeep, revealed to Times of India: “We came to know today morning when his father and sister called us revealing that Nitin had passed away, and they mentioned that the cause of death was suicide. We were equally shocked as he was going to come next month to Delhi and we had plans of going to Khatu Shyam ji’s temple together.”

Kuldeep continued, describing their friendship: “Right now we are sitting with his family here, his father has come to Mumbai to bring his mortal remains to Delhi. We are also waiting for him to come here. Uncle’s flight is at 10 am. Mostly he will arrive by 4-5 pm. Last month, Nitin had made plans to go to Rajasthan and he would be there every few months. He has been in our life, we have so many memories with him. For all our trips, Nitin made sure that he drove us and made us comfortable.”

He added, “I just wish he would have called me once before doing this then I would have stopped him. He never mentioned anything, we used to share everything with each other, and there were no financial issues. He used to always tell me to come to Mumbai, we had come there once then he had come here once his niece was born. Now, it’s all memories.”

Reports indicate Chauhaan had attempted to diversify his income by launching an ice cream business during his career downturn, though the venture proved unsuccessful. The Dindoshi police have registered the case as an accidental death and await autopsy results as their investigation continues, per Masala.

On social media, Chauhaan described himself as a “sports enthusiast,” “fitness buff,” and “effortless humorous,” with his Instagram bio reading “An open book difficult to read.” He maintained an active presence on the platform, regularly sharing fitness and workout content with his 1,865 followers, according to The Free Press Journal.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, parents, and sisters. His father has traveled to Mumbai to claim his son’s remains.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.