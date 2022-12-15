Channing Tatum Reacts to Death of 'Magic Mike XXL' Co-Star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Channing Tatum is remembering his late Magic Mike XXL co-star Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In an emotional tribute post Thursday, Tatum shared that he was left speechless after learning of Boss' tragic death at the age of 40, the actor penning an emotional tribute to his former co-star.

As fans and celebrities came together to mourn Boss, Tatum took to Instagram, where he posted a throwback photo of himself and the dancer shirtless on what appeared to be the set of Magic Mike XXL, the 2015 film they starred alongside one another on. In the caption, Tatum wrote, "I have no words. There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much... i don't know where to begin." In a message to his late friend, Tatum continued, "I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then."

The popular DJ and The Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host tragically died by suicide, records from the Los Angeles County coroner's office obtained by E! News. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Boss was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday at a motel less than one mile from his home in Los Angeles. His wife, Allison Holker, had gone to an LAPD station earlier in the day out of concern for her husband, who she said left their home without his car. Police then responded to a reported shooting at a hotel in town, with sources later telling the outlet that Boss allegedly checked into the motel near his home Monday morning with just a small bag. Motel staff said Boss did not appear to be in distress and was not visibly upset. When Boss missed his checkout time Tuesday, staff went to his room, where they found him dead. He was 40.

In a statement confirming his passing, Holker told PEOPLE her husband "lit up every room he stepped into" and "valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." She added, "to ay he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," concluding by sharing, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The Montgomery, Alabama native first rose to fame after competing on The Wade Robson Project and Star Search. He went on to compete on So You Think You Can Dance before joining The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ in 2014. He stayed with the show until it ended earlier this year. He also appeared in Magic Mike XXL, Step Up 3D, Modern Family, Young & Hungry, and the Disney+ movie The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Boss is survived by his wife and three children.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.