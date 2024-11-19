Kerrie-Anne Donaldson’s death is now the subject of an ongoing inquest in the U.K. According to The Daily Mail, officials are presenting the facts of their investigation into the death of the Britain’s Got Talent dancer, who died in June 2023. In a pre-inquest hearing, Coroner Jason Pegg explained that the actress’ manner of death was hanging, meaning she died by suicide.

However, Donaldson’s family is now asking for an investigation into the days before her death, which occurred in Farnborough, Hampshire, England. The dancer, who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing (the U.K. predecessor to Dancing With the Stars), was placed in the care of St. Peters Hospital in Lyne, Surrey, England just prior to her death. She underwent a psychiatric evaluation at the facility and was then released, per The Daily Mail’s report.

It’s unclear what the evaluation entailed and what the processes surrounding a patient were in this scenario. Authorities will answer these questions in the full inquest hearing scheduled for 2025.

In this preliminary hearing, Pegg laid out a basic overview Donaldson’s final days. She was briefly in police custody on June 4 but was then declared “missing” shortly thereafter. Donaldson was found after an undisclosed period, but she had overdosed. This led to her hospitalization at St. Peters.

Witnesses last saw Donaldson, who The Mirror reports was involved in the Irish version of Dancing With the Stars, alive on June 6 and 11 a.m.

The full inquest will conclude how the dancer “came to find herself in the circumstances that resulted in her hanging,” per Pegg.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.