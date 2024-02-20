Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Expecting Second Child Together

Nearly four years after the birth of their first child, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting a second child together. According to Us Weekly, Mara debuted her baby bump while on the red carpet at 74th Berlinale International Film Festival. She was in attendance for the premiere of her new film, The Kitchen.

In photos from the event, Mara could be seen wearing a black strapless Givenchy gown and holding her belly. Us Weekly noted that Mara has not further addressed her pregnancy. The outlet added that it has since reached out to reps for the actress, as well as Phoenix, for comment.

Phoenix and Mara first met while filming 2013's Her, but didn't start dating until they met again on the set of 2018's Mary Magdalene. They eventually moved in together, and in 2019 they became engaged. In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a son. They named him River, in honor of Phoenix's late brother, Rover Phoenix.

In 2021, Mara opened up about motherhood in a writing for Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day campaign. "As a new mom, Mother's Day has taken on a special meaning this year," she penned. "Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world."

She later added, "As I celebrate my first Mother's Day, I hope you will join me in honoring all of the inspiring moms and maternal figures who've made a difference in your life. With love, Rooney Mara."