Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Engaged After 3 Years of Dating

It’s official: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are engaged, according to Us Weekly. Speculation had been rife about the couple taking the next step in their relationship for some time prior to their confirmation.

Less than two months prior to Us Weekly‘s report, fans spotted Mara, 34, sporting a massive diamond ring on her left hand during an animal rights march with Phoenix. During the demonstration, which marked National Animal Rights Day, the pair carried dead animals through the streets. The Joker star carried a dead chicken, while Mara was seen carrying a small bird.

Both had on shirts that read, “Our planet. Theirs too.”

She was seen wearing the ring again during an outing in Los Angeles, during which she was carrying a “Go Vegan” bag. Mara had been wearing the ring rather consistently, though she never confirmed that she and Phoenix were planning a wedding.

Mara and Phoenix first met in 2013, when they worked together on Her. They didn’t start dating until three years later, in 2016, though. The couple reunited once more on screen for Mary Magdalene. They were rumored to be seen together off set at the time, PEOPLE reported. Witnesses said they saw Mara and Phoenix hanging out on the balcony of an Italian hotel.

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2017 at Cannes Film Festival, which confirmed their romance. They talked on the red carpet, and even shared a hug after Phoenix won an award for his part in You Were Never Really Here, PEOPLE reported at the time. A source said they were chatting “nonstop” during the event.

“They were talking to one another nonstop,” the source said. “Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.”

While they confirmed their romance, Phoenix and Mara keep a pretty low profile. The actor revealed in a 2017 interview with T Magazine that he and Mara were living together.

Aside from that, little is known about the relationship. The pair prefer to keep that bit of their lives out of the spotlight, though fans love to get a glimpse when they allow it.

Nothing else has been revealed about Mara and Phoenix’s engagement at this time. The details of her ring are also still secret, though she’s been seen with it on several times in the last few months.

Photo credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium