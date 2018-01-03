Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Pregnancy a Good Start to 2018, Fans Agree

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ pregnancy news is a bright spot in a dark time, Fixer Upper fans agree.

The HGTV stars announced Tuesday on Instagram that they were expecting their fifth child amid the final season of their hit show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip posted under a photo of the couple sporting their respective bumps, only one of which is from a baby.

The HGTV couple is already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

Many fans thought that their favorite couple’s baby news was a great way to start off 2018:

omg chip & jojo are having another baby I am seriously so excited. 😍😍😍 #FixerUpper — michaela🎄 (@Mickamay97) January 3, 2018

chip and joanna gaines are pregnant with their 5th child and now the sun is going to shine a little brighter #fixerupper #theyseriouslymakethecutestkids — koma 💫 (@komagoods) January 3, 2018

@joannagaines and @chipgaines are having a baby…and who in their right mind wouldn’t LOVE that more than shiplap? #FixerUpper #yay — Kasey (@KaseyBargerOrr) January 3, 2018

Two Royal Babies: The actual royal baby and #FixerUpper baby number 5 — Catharine Kay (@cathdittr) January 3, 2018

Some were even willing to forgive the couple for deciding to end their hit HGTV show after its fifth season, citing family as the reason behind their decision.

@chipgaines @joannagaines I am so happy for ALL of you!

This makes this final season of #FixerUpper much less painful (though it still hurts!)❤️🍼 https://t.co/bEqgLzvAI7 — Robyn Stewart (@gimli0413) January 3, 2018

Photo credit: Facebook/Fixer Upper