Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Pregnancy a Good Start to 2018, Fans Agree

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ pregnancy news is a bright spot in a dark time, Fixer Upper fans agree.

The HGTV stars announced Tuesday on Instagram that they were expecting their fifth child amid the final season of their hit show.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip posted under a photo of the couple sporting their respective bumps, only one of which is from a baby.

The HGTV couple is already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

Many fans thought that their favorite couple’s baby news was a great way to start off 2018:

Some were even willing to forgive the couple for deciding to end their hit HGTV show after its fifth season, citing family as the reason behind their decision.

