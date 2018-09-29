Joanna Gaines Poses With Reese Witherspoon in First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Joanna Gaines and Reese Witherspoon came together to wrap up the actress’s Whiskey in a Teacup book tour in Waco, Texas, in Gaines’ first public appearance since giving birth to baby Crew in late June.

The Fixer Upper alum took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate her hangout session with the actress, and Today Show host Jenna Bush Hager, after hosting her tour stop for her new memoir at Magnolia Market.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Fun night with these beautiful ladies! What an honor to host [Reese Witherspoon] for her [Whiskey in a Teacup] book tour tonight at the Silos,” Gaines wrote on the caption of the photo featuring the three ladies.

Fans of Gaines lost their minds seeing the three women together, showering them all with compliments on the Instagram post’s comments section.

“Southern girls Rock!!” one user wrote.

“Lord have mercy! You three epitomize Southern, graceful, kind, intelligent, and brave women,” another user said.

“I LOVE all of these ladies. So awesome to see you three together!” a third added.

Witherspoon and Bush Hager chatted at Magnolia Market about the actress’ new book, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight, which covers Witherspoon’s childhood growing up in the south and how it influenced her.

During the event, Gaines surprised fans by introducing Witherspoon as well as giving an update on how she is getting back in the swing of things after the Crew’s birth.

“I had to re-learn how to walk in heels because I’ve kind of been hiding under a rock for the last three months,” she joked with the audience, as first reported by Country Living. “I kind of have a little bit of a baby fog, so I probably shouldn’t have the mic right now.”

While Gaines’ husband Chip did not show up for the event, he did play a joke on Witherspoon back at home, with Joanna sharing a hilarious photo on her Instagram story of a defaced cover of the Big Little Lies star’s book, featuring an eye patch on her face, a cigarette in her mouth and an “I [heart] Chip” tattoo on her arm.

“Chip wuz here,” Gaines wrote on the photo.

Witherspoon — who aside from promoting hernia book recently finished filming season two of Big Little Lies — recently gushed about being a huge fan of the Gaines’ old show, Fixer Upper.

“You know what, I’m obsessed with is Fixer Upper!” she told Jimmy Fallon on a recent visit to The Tonight Show. “It’s with Chip and Joanna Gaines. I can’t, I can’t. If you maybe had a rough Saturday night and you just really need to chill out on Sunday, it’s like the perfect television.”

Chip “fixes everything, [Joanna] designs everything. They’re amazing,” she added.